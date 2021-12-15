(UPDATED) NLEX exerted extra effort to thwart Talk 'N Text's furious fourth quarter comeback, 102-100, in the PBA Governors Cup at the Araneta Coliseum Wednesday night.

After falling behind by 11 markers, the Tropang GIGA fought their way back to 100-101 following Kelly Williams' go ahead triple with 28 seconds to go.

But TNT committed a couple of miscues, and Don Trollano split his free throws that led to the Road Warriors' third straight win.

KJ McDaniels performed well against his former team, scoring 33 points for the Road Warriors to go with 7 rebounds and 1 assist.

"Ang hirap kalaban ng TNT. They're a real champion team with great small guys. Dalawa ang imports nila, si Mikey Williams parang import din kung maglaro," said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao.

Guiao was pleased with the way McDaniels played under his system.

"KJ is getting better. And for him, it must be good to beat his former teammates. He was highly motivated playing them," he said.

The Road Warriors grabbed the solo lead in the tourney, leaving the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters (2-0) in second place.

"It was fun competing with those guys. Kelly (Williams) did a great job and so did the other guys. They're a talented bunch. They made a game out of it and it just came down to defense," said McDaniels, of his former team.

The game was witnessed by 1,480 spectators in the Big Dome which opened its doors for the first time since the COVID pandemic broke out.

TNT import McKenzie Moore only had 15 points but nearly completed a a triple-double with 14 rebounds and nine assists.

Box Scores:

NLEX 102 - McDaniels 33, Quinahan 15, Trollano 15, Alas 11, Oftana 10, Semerad 8, Cruz 8, Ighalo 2, Rosales 0, Paniamogan 0.

TNT 100 - K. Williams 16, Moore 15, Banal 14, M. Williams 12, Erram 11, Pogoy11, Khobuntin 9, Castro 9, Reyes 3, Heruela 0, Marcelo 0.

Quarters: 29-21, 51-46, 76-70,102-100