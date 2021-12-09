Quezon City residents receive their COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Batasan Hills National High School on November 29, 2021, the start of the "National COVID-19 Vaccination Day". The 3-day vaccination drive starting today up to December 1 aims to vaccinate 9 million people, focusing on first doses and booster shots. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines vaccinated 10.25 million individuals during the first run of its national vaccination drive last week, the country's vaccine czar said Thursday.

The country had a 2.05 million daily average jab rate during the vaccination drive from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, according to Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr.

"Sa pagtatapos ng taong ito, tiwala kami na kaya nating maabot ang first milestone nating 54 million o higit fully vaccinated individuals ang maitatala natin before the end of the year," he said during the "Bayanihan Bakunahan" culmination program.

(We are confident we will achieve 54 million or more individuals fully vaccinated before the end of the year.)

"Dahil dito matitiyak natin na mas magiging masaya at ligtas ang ating pagsalubong sa Pasko at sa Bagong Taon."

(This will ensure a happy and safe Christmas and New Year celebration.)

Ilocos region, Metro Manila, the Cordilleras, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Bicol region went "beyond their committed targets," while Central Luzon, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Caraga hit "more than 70 percent" of their vaccination target, Galvez said.

"In just 3 days, many of our local government units were able to triple or even quadruple.Sa BARMM (Bangsamoro region), sampung beses nating napalaki ang kanilang capacity," he said.

(In BARMM, we were able to increase their capacity 10 times.)

"First time po nangyari na ang kanilang vaccination ay lumagpas ng 100,000 a day."

(They reached more than 100,000 daily administered doses for the first time.)

The city that had the highest number of jabs during the first 3 days of the vaccination drive was Cebu City with 103,828, while the province with the most jabs was Laguna with 271,989.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones emphasized the importance of the vaccination drive in relation to the resumption of in-person classes.

"Bigyan natin ang mga bata ng pagkakataon na makakita ng ibang bata, na makakita ng teacher," she said.

(Let's give children a chance to see other kids, to see their teachers.)

"Wala pang single case of COVID na nadadag since we started the pilot. We will continue to provide quality education that our children deserve."

(There's not yet a single COVID case that has been recorded since we started the pilot.)

Some 6.5 million children aged 12 to 17 have received a COVID-19 jab, according to Galvez.

The Philippines has fully inoculated 39.56 million individuals, while 54 million others have received an initial dose as of Wednesday, according to data gathered by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Another run of the nationwide vaccination drive is set from Dec. 15 to 17 in a bid to prevent the spread of more transmissible COVID-19 variants.

The government aims to fully vaccinate 54 to 77 million of the population to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19.

