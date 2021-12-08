People are reflected on the mirror as others get their vaccines at the Ospital ng Maynila during the roll-out of the National Vaccination Days on November 29, 2021 in Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Four regions have fully vaccinated more than half of their target population, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

These are Metro Manila (93.5 percent), the Cordilleras (57.7 percent), Central Luzon (52.4 percent), and Calabarzon (50 percent), based on the research group's data as of Monday.

The target population is defined as 70 percent of the total regional population, according to the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

Eight regions have administered one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 60 percent of its target population:

Metro Manila (93.31 percent)

Cagayan Valley (69.93 percent)

Northern Mindanao (69.41 percent)

Ilocos region (69.41 percent)

Calabarzon (65.67 percent)

Central Luzon (65.58 percent)

Cordillera Administrative Region (64.49 percent)

Davao region (60.39 percent)

Soccksargen and Bangsamoro region lag behind, having fully vaccinated only 29.2 percent and 12.6 percent of their target population.

Government aims to inoculate at least 50 million Filipinos by yearend in a bid to strengthen the country's defense against more transmissible COVID-19 variants and to safely reopen the economy.

It began last month the inoculation of children ages 12 to 17, while booster shots and third doses are now also available to the general population after an initial rollout to priority sectors.

It vaccinated at least 10 million during its 3-day vaccination drive, of which another run is set from Dec. 15 to 17.