Senior citizens receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at the Filoil San Juan Arena in San Juan City on Dec. 3, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The second round of the national vaccination drive set next week will focus on individuals who need to complete their COVID-19 jabs, the government said on Wednesday.

The health department earlier said the Dec. 15 to 17 continuation of the "Bayanihan, Bakunahan" program aims to inoculate some 7 million Filipinos.

"The goal really is by the end of the month, we want to hit 54 million fully vaccinated. Sa second round ng national vaccination days natin, the focus will be on those who need their second dose," Cabinet Secretary Carlo Nograles said in an interview on CNN Philippines.

"But that’s not to say we won’t be administering doses to those who need their first dose," added the official, who serves as acting spokesman of Malacañang and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Authorities aim to "create also a system for walk-ins," Nograles said.

"There was some initial confusion about whether or not to accept walk-ins during the first round ng (of) national vaccination days. We have to address that and in fact, allow walk-ins," he said.

Asked if individuals who would get their COVID-19 jabs from Dec. 15 to 17 would be exempted from work like the first round of Bayanihan, Bakunahan, Nograles replied, "Yes."

'Employers should allow their employees and should not mark them as absent if they need to go get vaccinated, if meron silang proof na it’s their schedule," he said, adding that workers should later prove they got their vaccine dose.

The drive's first run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 vaccinated at least 8 million of the 9 million target. It was extended until Dec. 3, raising the coverage to almost 10 million.

Since March, the Philippines has fully immunized some 38.6 million of its 77.1 million target population.

The country has yet to detect a case of the newly discovered omicron COVID-19 variant that spurred global border closures.

The World Health Organization has classified omicron as a variant of concern.