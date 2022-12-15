MMA: Brooks wants possible rematch with Pacio in the US

Brooks open to battle Miado, too

Joshua Pacio while fighting it out with Jarred Brooks. Brooks won the ONE strawweight title. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



New ONE strawweight champion Jarred Brooks said he is ready to take on all comers after wresting the title from Joshua Pacio.

With his potential match with Demetrious Johnson off the table for now as Johnson is scheduled to wrap up his trilogy with Adriano Moraes, Brooks doesn’t really care who he faces next.

He said he is even open to a rematch with Pacio, but this time, it’s the Filipino who has to come to him.

“If they wanted to give Josh a rematch, that’s perfectly fine. So it’d be a good story,” Brooks said.

“I went to the Philippines for him [in] his own country. [If] he comes to the United States on 5 May (for ONE Fight Night 10) and fights me in my home country, that’d be cool.”

Then there’s the possibility of taking on another Filipino as his next challenger -- Jeremy Miado.

Miado is currently the hottest Philippines representative on the ONE roster, winning his last four bouts by finishes.

His latest win was a third-round stoppage of dangerous Aussie striker Danial Williams, cementing his status as one of the most interesting contenders in the strawweight division.

Brooks is certainly taking note, and he actually believes that Miado would be a solid opponent for his first defense.

“You have Jeremy Miado. He’s really good. He’s tall, has great boxing, got his wrestling a little bit better too, and his jiu-jitsu is not bad. Jeremy Miado would be a good matchup,” he said.

