Joshua Pacio while fighting it out with Jarred Brooks. Brooks won the ONE strawweight title. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Jarred "The Monkey God" Brooks outworked Joshua Pacio to snatch the ONE strawweight belt in the main event of ONE 164 on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Although the outspoken American rarely got the Team Lakay stalwart in trouble on the ground, Brooks used constant movement to keep the Filipino guessing throughout the fight.

In the fourth round, Brooks nearly submitted Pacio via rear naked choke. But the Filipino valiantly held on and was saved by the bell.

The effort apparently wore down Pacio, who failed to rally in the final round.

"Respect to Joshua Pacio, I know I had choice words but I'm just trying to make an interesting fight," said Brooks after his win, referring to all the thrash talk he threw at Pacio months before the match.

"I've been a heel a lot in the last fights, but I'm a good person," said Brooks.

In the end, five of Team Lakay's fighters ended up losing their matches.

Aside from Pacio, Eduard Folayang, Geje Eustaquio, Jenelyn Olsim and Adonis Sevillano lost their respective matches.

But two of their teammates were able to come out victorious as Jeremy Pacatiw and Jhanlo Sangiao registered the needed wins.

ONE 164 was ONE Championship's return to the Philippines almost 3 years after the pandemic broke out.