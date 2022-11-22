Joshua Pacio lands a hook against Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke. Handout photo

The trash talk continues.

Outspoken strawweight contender Jarred Brooks went at it again by promising to give defending champion Joshua Pacio a serious beating when they meet inside the cage.

Originally, Brooks and Pacio were slated to battle last June, but a scheduling conflict prevented the match from going ahead.

The two will finally meet on Dec. 3, with Brooks challenging Pacio at the latter's turf at Mall of Asia Area in Pasay City.

In an interview on The MMA Superfan, the American MMA fighter said he has no qualms taking on Pacio in front of a hostile crowd.

"Don't get me wrong, he's like the Manny Pacquiao over there in the Philippines but people know that real (expletive) comes from America," said the "Monkey God."

"I'm going to give him a good American ass-kicking."

Brooks entered ONE with a bang by finishing Pacio’s teammate Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang, with a second-round submission in November 2021.

He followed it up with a unanimous decision over number 3-ranked Hiroba Minowa and a rear naked choke against erstwhile unbeaten number 2-ranked Bokang Masunyane.

This paved the way for his title clash with Pacio.

The Filipino champion is on a roll, too.

Pacio won back the strawweight strap by knocking out Yosuke Saruta during their rematch in 2019. He later submitted fellow Pinoy Rene Catalan with an arm-triangle choke, then hammered out a split decision against former champion Alex Silva.

Pacio capped his trilogy with Saruta via another knockout in 2021.

Still, Brooks believes he'll come out victorious against the Filipino champion.

"I think I'm all around just way better than him. I'm way more athletic, I hit harder, I'm better looking," he quipped.

"I think he'll try to catch me with knees coming in, elbows coming in, he'll try to be a little bit shorter, I'm going to use that to my advantage and show that I'm more than a wrestler and jiujitsu practitioner."