Golf: Yuka Saso Day 2 game plan clear — accuracy priority, not distance

Yuka Saso held back on her vaunted power game that nearly backfired but she mustered enough strength and recovered her poise in a frontside finish to salvage an even-par 71 and sneak into contention in the money race of the rich 75th edition of the US Women's Open in Houston on Friday (US time).

After averaging more than 270 yards off the tees in the opening round Thursday, the Japan-based Filipino just recorded 257 yards this time, trading for accuracy than distance, which many players considered easier, although the greens were a little trickier than the Cypress Creek layout.

Because of that, she hit just 6 out of 14 fairways.

But Saso called on her superb short game to rescue a number of pars. Overall, she shot an easy birdie at the 18th and one bogey after muffing a 3-foot birdie on the fifth hole that came after a 69 at Cypress Thursday.

With a 140 aggregate, the ICTSI-backed ace, the leading player in the JLPGA's money race, fell further back by five at joint sixth as Hinako Shibuno of Japan cashed in on her fine form and blitzed the Jackrabbit side of the Champions Golf Club with a 67 to take control at 135.

Recalling the form that netted her a breakthrough major win in the British Open last year, Shibuno came away with six birdies in calm conditions to negate her two bogeys as she surged ahead by three shots over Swede amateur Linn Grant heading to the final 36 holes of the $5.5 million event which offers $1 million to the winner.

But while Saso had a trouble-free trip to the weekend, Bianca Pagdanganan saw her consecutive cuts made in the LPGA Tour end at eight as she crumbled at the finish after a fiery start and burying an eagle on No. 13, giving up four strokes in the last five holes to hobble with a 75 for a 147. She missed the 66-player cut by two strokes.

Joining Saso, bidding to better two-time LPGA winner Jennifer Rosales' fourth-place finish in 2004, at sixth were South African Ashley Buhai, Americans Cristie Kerr and Sarah Schmelzel, who all turned in 69s, Lindsey Weaver (70) and Thai Ariya Jutanugarn (70).

But the real battle begins Saturday, back at the challenging Cypress Creek, with most of the best players in the world in the hunt.

That includes No. 2 Sei Young Kim (69-141), New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, who became the youngest at 17 to become world No. 1 in 2015 (70-141), defending champion Jeongeun Lee6 (69-142), current No. 1 Jin Young Ko (70-143), No. 4 Danielle Kang (71-143), seven-time major winner and No. 5 Inbee Park (72-143) and No. 7 Nasa Hataoka (73-144).