Pinay golfer Yuka Saso wins first Japan LPGA championship

Yuka Saso used a phenomenal final round to win the NEC Karuizawa on Sunday and make history as the first Filipina to clinch a title on the Japan LPGA Tour.

Saso, the reigning Asian Games singles ladies champion, capped a brilliant performance at Karuizawa Golf North Course, Nagano Prefecture, by shooting a tournament-best 9-under 63.

Overall, the Tour rookie finished 16-under 200 and 4 shots ahead of the field in the 3-round competition, just her second event on the Japan circuit.

With the victory, Saso, whose mother is Filipina and father is Japanese, took home the 14.4-million-yen (P6.58-million) champion’s purse.

It hasn’t taken long for Saso to make her name known on the Japan Tour.

In her debut at the Earth Mondahmin Cup in Chiba in late June, she was right there with the leaders, finishing joint 5th with 4 others and just 2 shots behind champion Ayaka Watanabe.

Six weeks later, Saso, winner of the 2019 Girls Junior PGA Championship, appeared prime for a coronation.

She shot a 65 on the first day at NEC, relying on a strong short game, even as she relinquished the top spot in Round 2 with an even 72.

On the last day, the 19-year-old returned to form, highlighted by an eagle on the 16th in another bogeyless round.

