Golf: PH’s Yuka Saso steady in Round 2 at US Women’s Open

Saso, a 2-time winner at the Japan LPGA Tour, heads into final round at Champions Golf Club with a 2-under 140 and tied for 6th place with 7 others. Carmen Mandato, Getty Images/AFP

Yuka Saso of the Philippines shot an even 71 on Friday (US time) to remain in contention at the US Women’s Open golf tournament in Houston.

Saso heads into the next round at Champions Golf Club with a 2-under 140 aggregate and tied for 6th place with 7 others, including Americans Cristie Kerr and Stacy Lewis, who have both won major titles.

They are 5 shots adrift of leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan (135).

Filipina Bianca Pagdanganan, meanwhile, missed the cut after a woeful day that saw the reigning Southeast Asian Games champion record a pair of double bogeys.

Pagdanganan finished her round at 4-over 75 for a 2-day score of 147, tying her with a bunch of others at 81st place.

That leaves Saso as the Philippines' only hope of making history at the tournament, although the 2-time winner at the Japan LPGA Tour would have to be brilliant the rest of the way.

Rainy and windy conditions had many players feeling off, the December conditions forced because the event was rescheduled from June due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also prevented spectators from attending.

Shibuno, the 2019 Women's British Open champion, fired a 4-under par 67 to seize a 3-stroke lead.

The 22-year-old hopes to capture her US Women's Open debut after winning her major debut last year.

Swedish amateur Linn Grant shot a second 69 to stand second on 138, with Americans Amy Olson, Megan Khang and Kaitlyn Papp another stroke off.

Shibuno made six birdies and two bogeys on Jackrabbit, one of two courses used along with Cypress Creek for the opening two rounds, and said she couldn't draw much confidence this week from her major title at Woburn.

"I feel like I'm not really confident at all," Shibuno, who won four times last year on the Japan LPGA Tour, said through a translator. "It feels like this is not myself."

World No. 2 Kim Sei-young of South Korea was in a pack sharing 14th on 141 after a 69 at Cypress Creek, where all weekend play will be contested.

World No. 1 Ko Jin-young of South Korea shared 29th on 143 after a 70 at Jackrabbit. -- With a report from Agence France-Presse

ROUND 2 SCORES

135 - Hinako Shibuno (JPN) 68-67

138 - a-Linn Grant (SWE) 69-69

139 - a-Kaitlyn Papp 71-68, Megan Khang 70-69, Amy Olson 67-72

140 - YUKA SASO 69-71, Lindsey Weaver 70-70, Sarah Schmelzel 71-69, Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 71-69, Cristie Kerr 71-69, Stacy Lewis 72-68, Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) 70-70, Moriya Jutanugarn (THA) 68-72

141 - Azahara Munoz (ESP) 71-70, Yealimi Noh 72-69, Lizette Salas 72-69, Lydia Ko (NZL) 71-70, Kim Sei-young (KOR) 72-69, a-Ingrid Lindblad (SWE) 72-69

