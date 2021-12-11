Kai Sotto will be forced to watch the game from the sidelines when his Adelaide 36ers take on New Zealand this Sunday in the NBL.

The 36ers said Sotto remained on its injury list.

Sotto has been out due to knee soreness, the same issue that has kept him out of action for 4 straight games.

Also in the injury list is Sunday Dech (quadriceps). Mojave King (hip), on the other hand, will be subject to a fitness test prior to tip off.