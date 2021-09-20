Filipino basketball star Kai Sotto was officially welcomed by the Filipino community in Australia over the weekend.

His National Basketball League team, the Adelaide 36ers, expressed their gratitude to the Filipino Communities Council of Australia (FILCCA) for hosting Sotto.

"Kai enjoyed meeting and spending time with the community," the 36ers said on their social media accounts.

"We can't wait to see everyone again as we get close to #NBL22," the team added.

Sotto signed a professional contract with the 36ers in April, after spending a year in the Ignite program in the NBA G League.

The NBL season starts on November 18.