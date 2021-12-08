Filipino center Kai Sotto continues to sit out for the Adelaide 36ers.

The 36ers announced on Wednesday that the 19-year-old Sotto will miss their game against the Tasmania JackJumpers on Thursday due to knee soreness.

It will be the third consecutive game of the regular National Basketball League (NBL) season that Sotto has had to sit out. The teenager has so far played just one game for Adelaide, a 91-87 win over the Cairns Taipans in the NBL Blitz, the league's official preseason tournament.

Sotto had seven points in that overtime win.

Also sitting out for Adelaide is Sunday Dech due to a quadricep issue. The 36ers announced that Nick Marshall has been added to their roster as an injury replacement.

Emmanuel Malou has returned to the roster and will be available against Tasmania on Thursday at MyState Bank Arena.

Adelaide is off to a 0-2 start in the 2021-22 NBL season, having lost 85-73 to the Perth Wildcats last Friday, and 81-71 to the Illawarra Hawks on Sunday.

