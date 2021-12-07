PBA to strictly implement vaccine mandate

Magnolia center Rafi Reavis and TerraFirma guard Justin Melton were identified as "unvaccinated" by the PBA. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA on Tuesday unveiled the official rosters for its season-ending Governors Cup, with two players identified as still unvaccinated.

The league is implementing a vaccine mandate in compliance with the guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force as well as the local government unit where they are holding games.

On Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City, it will be Alaska vs. NorthPort and San Miguel vs. NLEX.

According to the rosters released by the PBA, Magnolia center Rafi Reavis and TerraFirma guard Justin Melton are still unvaccinated.

"Hindi sila pwedeng maglaro," PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said of those players. "Hindi sila makakapasok sa venue, ni hindi sila pwede mag-practice."

Marcial said the PBA and teams have regularly reminded the players to get vaccinated, as they will not be allowed to play otherwise.

"Hindi tayo nagkulang sa paalala," he said. "Pati mga teams, lagi silang kinakausap na magpa-vaccine."

"Lately, naglabas na tayo na hindi pwede ang unvaccinated sa venue, kasi mandato din ng LGUs 'yun. So hindi sila pwede," he added.

The Metro Manila Council had recommended last month that all in-venue individuals in sports events, from competitors to spectators, should be fully vaccinated. The PBA fully supported the mandate.

Meanwhile, Meralco import Tony Bishop remains in quarantine and has yet to have his height measured.

Below are the full rosters of PBA teams for the Governors' Cup.