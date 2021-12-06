

Veteran jungler and M2 Grand Finals most valuable player (MVP) Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno is parting ways with Bren Esports, the team confirmed Monday.

In a statement, the M2 world champions said the 17-year-old has decided to "branch out for possible opportunities outside of Bren Esports."

"With utmost respect, we wish him all the best in the future of his career. Thank you for raising the black and yellow banner and more importantly, the flag of the Philippines. All the best, Champ!" they said in a statement.

KarlTzy led Bren Esports to the world title in January, after defeating Burmese Ghouls, 4-3, in the Grand Finals.

KarlTzy eventually became the Grand Finals MVP behind his stellar performance, cementing his legacy as one of the best Philippine jungles.

KarlTzy was also part of Team Sibol's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team, which emerged as the gold medalist in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games held in the Philippines.

He is coming out of Bren after a dismal season which saw the world champions sink out of playoff contention.