Mobile Legends: KarlTzy puts on a show as Bren eliminates Work Auster Force in MPL7

MANILA - Bren Esports extended their title defense as they eliminate their “sparring mates” and super rookies Work Auster Force in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League lower bracket playoffs Friday.

After falling short against Blacklist International the night before, the world champions rallied behind Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno’s performance as Benedetta to dominate against their scrimmage partners.

Work Auster Force seemed poised to take Game 1 as it kept Bren Esports from getting turrets until the 17th minute mark. But Bren had other plans as the “Tzy brothers” in KarlTzy and David “FlapTzy” Canon set up a play to kill Daniel “Chuuu” Chu’s Ling and give them the lifeline they need for the lord clash.

With Work Auster Force disadvantaged with manpower, Bren Esports rallied on to take the Lord and prolong the game in their favor, allowing an opening to destroy 6 of the super rookies’ turrets within the span of a minute and a half.

Dylan “Unravel” Catipon’s Khufra absorbed a record-high 261,540 in damage output to level the series at 1-1.

Bren put the series at match point as KarlTzy lead a one-sided Game 3 unscathed with a 7-5 kill-assist scorecard.

He repeated this feat with a better but more domineering performance in Game 4 to seal the match and help Bren Esports extend their title defense.

Work Auster Force punched an appearance in the MPL7 through qualifying matches which saw them and Laus Playbook Esports make it in the league.

Work Auster Force had shown promise in the Group A matchups with an 8-5 record and 23 points, similar to Bren but differing in terms of game win-loss record.

BREN ESPORTS

CJ “Ribo” Ribo

Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno

David “FlapTzy” Canon

EJ “Ejhay” Sambrano

Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel

Allan “Lusty” Castromayor

WORK AUSTER FORCE

Daniel “Chuuu” Chu

Dylan “Unravel” Catipon

Patrick “rTzy” Grecia

Thom Aldrin "Moht" R. Bernardo

Clarense “Kousei” Camilo

Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico

