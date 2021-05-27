Mobile Legends: VeeWise stops Bren's furious comeback vs Blacklist in 3-2 playoff thriller

MANILA - Blacklist International is moving forward in the upper bracket playoffs of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL7) at the expense of defending world and domestic champion Bren Esports, which got relegated to the lower bracket despite rallying the series down to a rubber match Thursday evening.

The thrilling victory is Blacklist's first win against Bren Esports throughout the MPL franchise.

Edward’s Benedetta made three early kills to put Blacklist in an early advantage. The squad later on banked on their signature “UBE Strategy” to carry the momentum and take the first game, 1-0.

The “Mathilda Airlines” of Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna and Kiel “Oheb” Soriano’s Lunox helped propel Blacklist through Game 2 and put the squad up to match point, 2-0.

The meteor shower, care of CJ “Ribo” Ribo’s Chang'e, provided a lifeline for a Bren Esports squad that had its turrets wiped out by the 19th minute - but it was not enough as Blacklist took the Lord and gave added advantage to an already dominating squad, 2-1.

Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno went back to his M2 championship roots in Game 3 with a stellar performance as Lancelot to help Bren Esports stay alive in the series, 2-2.

With most of Blacklist's comfort picks banned, Bren was able to use this to their advantage and force a decider, as Allan “Lusty” Castromayor's Khufra's crowd control skills proved enough to limit the mobility of Blacklist's players and set up crucial plays for the defending champs.

But Blacklist was able to bounce back and secure the victory, capping off a dominant Game 5 showing with the signature "Veewise" tandem of OhMyV33nus and Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario stepping up to wipe out the entire Bren Esports squad and obliterate their base within seconds.

Bren gave Blacklist's only defeat in the regular season via a 2-1 nail-biter last April 29 - which was pivotal for the squad which weathered through a slow start early in the season.

Blacklist will face an Aura PH squad coming off a long but hard-fought win against Smart Omega on Saturday. A win for either teams means they book the first ticket to the grand finals.

ROSTER

BREN ESPORTS

CJ “Ribo” Ribo

Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno

David “FlapTzy” Canon

EJ “Ejhay” Sambrano

Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel

Allan “Lusty” Castromayor

BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL

Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna

Dexter “DEX STAR” Alaba

Kiel “Oheb” Soriano

Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario

Edward “EDWARD” Dapadap

Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo