Team SMG huddle on stage at the 2023 VALORANT Game Changers Championship Knockouts on December 02, 2023 in São Paulo, Brazil. Adela Sznajder, Riot Games.



Team SMG's run in the 2023 Game Changers Championship ended at the hands of the home crowd-buffed Team Liquid Brazil in the lower bracket semifinals in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The APAC squad fell to the Brazilian team in a reverse sweep, 1-2, taking their map pick Haven at 13-9, but eventually lost at maps Bind at 7-13 and Ascent at 10-13.

Letícia "Joojina" Paiva, Team Liquid's initiator, topped the leaderboard for her team at 51 kills, 43 deaths, and 28 assists, while Odella "enerii" Abraham, Team SMG's duelist, led for hers at 68 kills, 51 deaths, and 11 assists.

In Team SMG's map pick, Haven, Team Liquid opened with the pistol win and the following round, but Team SMG caught up with three straight rounds of their own.

The two teams went back and forth in the following rounds, ending the first half with Team SMG leading at 7-5.

The second half was where Team SMG started to pull away with four straight rounds.

Team Liquid attempted to come back with four more round wins before Team SMG put a stop to a comeback, including a split-second clutch from Filipina controller Kelly "shirazi" Jaudian, to end the match.

In Bind, Team Liquid shook off the result of the previous map and took control of the match, taking five straight rounds in the first half and four straight rounds in the second half.

Their dominance over Team SMG sent the series to the decider map in Ascent.

In the decider map, the two teams initially traded rounds, but Team Liquid began a six round winning streak which brought the match at 8-4 in the first half.

Team SMG nearly mounted a comeback in the second half, finding a 3 round win streak, but came short as Team Liquid kept their distance long enough to complete the reverse sweep.

Team Liquid's day did not stop with the recent win, as they immediately faced defending champions, G2 Gozen in the lower bracket finals and swept them to move on to the grand finals to face North American squad, Shopify Rebellion.

With the loss, Team SMG settled for top 4 placement in the premier Valorant tournament for women and marginalized genders, and will go home with $50,000 from the total prize pool.

They currently hold the highest placement for an Asian team in Game Changers history.

They also made their mark in the tournament with their debut match, picking a four-duelist composition by accident, but still dominating their opponents, Evil Geniuses, in the end.

Team SMG Roster:

Alexy "Alexy" Francisco (PH)

Kelly "shirazi" Jaudian (PH)

Camille "Kamiyu" Enriquez (PH)

Odella "enerii" Abraham (IDN)

Abigail "Kohaibi" Kong (SG)