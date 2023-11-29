Valorant: Team SMG sweeps in their 2023 Game Changers Championship debut

Lone Asia-Pacific representative, Team SMG, moves one step closer in their campaign for the 2023 Valorant Game Changers Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil after sweeping Evil Geniuses, 2-0.



The Southeast Asian squad dominated the North American number one seed in Lotus at 13-3 and in Haven at 13-7.



Filipino player Alexy "Alexy" Francisco led the team in overall stats with 39 kills, 19 deaths, and 11 assists.



They will face defending champions G2 Gozen in the upper bracket semi-finals on November 29 (November 30, Manila time)