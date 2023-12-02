Valorant: Team SMG drops KRU Blaze in lower bracket quarterfinals

Team SMG celebrates on stage after their victory against KRU Blaze at the 2023 VALORANT Game Changers Championship Knockouts on December 01, 2023 in São Paulo, Brazil (Photo by Adela Sznajder/Riot Games)

MANILA — Team SMG's run for the 2023 Game Changers Championship crown continues after destroying South American squad KRU Blaze in two maps and eliminating them from the tournament.

The Asia Pacific representatives swept KRU in maps Lotus at 13-3 and Bind at 13-7.

Filipina initiator Alexy "Alexy" Francisco topped the overall board for Team SMG with 35 kills, 17 deaths, and 17 assists, playing with agents Fade and Skye, respectively.

In Map 1, Lotus, the APAC squad dominated KRU, winning 11 straight rounds, only giving up the last round of the first half.

KRU managed to take two rounds from Team SMG during the second half, before eventually losing the match.

The series lead goes to @TeamSMGofficial after putting up a dominating performance on Lotus! #VCTGameChangers pic.twitter.com/jPfxGwj6pt — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) December 1, 2023

Map 2, Bind, was an equal match for the two teams, alternately trading rounds, but Team SMG slightly gained the upper hand after winning 3 straight rounds near the end of the first half.

Team SMG retained the momentum from the previous half, giving up only two rounds to KRU, before ending the series in 4 rounds.

The APAC champs move on to the lower bracket semi-finals, where they will face the home-town heroes, Team Liquid Brazil.