PBA: LA Tenorio begins 'new chapter' in his return

Ginebra's LA Tenorio was recognized at the halftime break of their game against TerraFirma, in what was his first match back since recovering from colon cancer. PBA Images.

MANILA -- PBA’s beloved "Tinyente" LA Tenorio took centerstage at the Philsport Arena on Sunday during the Ginebra versus Terrafirma to thank everyone who prayed and supported him during his trying times.

Ginebra's Tenorio, who has recovered from Stage 3 colon cancer, said getting back to the playing court is already a miracle.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa Panginoon na binigyan ako ng pagkakataong tumapak muli sa basketball court. Kundi dahil sa inyo dito, Ginebra fan man o hindi, taos puso akong nagpapasalamat sa lahat,” said Tenorio.

Just eight months ago, he announced taking a respite from basketball after being diagnosed with cancer.

For several months, he went back and forth from the Philippines to Singapore for a series of treatments. He was eventually declared cancer free in September and was even able to join Gilas Pilipinas in practices for the Asian Games.

On Sunday, he made his return to the playing court in the PBA.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat, unang una sa family ko, mga anak ko, sa wife kong si Cheska, sa sakripisyong binigay niya sa past nine months,” he said.

“Siyempre sa Ginebra team sa management, kay Boss Alfrancis (Chua), Boss Bobby (Rosales), Com. Willie (Marcial), to my PBA Family maraming maraming salamat sa Inyo. And of course Kay Boss RSA (SMC CEO Ramon S. Ang) maraming maraming salamat po sa todong suportang ibinigay sa akin.”

His return inspired the Gin Kings to take a 110-99 win against the Terrafirma Dyip.

Tenorio assured fans they will be seeing him again for a long while.

“Hindi po ito ang pagtatapos ko, simula pa lang ito,” he said.