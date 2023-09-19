Tim Cone: LA Tenorio now cancer-free

LA Tenorio giving instructions to Barangay Ginebra players. PBA Images/File.

MANILA — LA Tenorio is now finally cancer-free.

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone confirmed the development on Tuesday, while also saying that his longtime Ginebra point guard is cleared to resume basketball activities.

“Yes, he is cancer free and will make a statement when he returns to Manila later this evening,” the Barangay Ginebra mentor said in a message to ABS-CBN News.

“He will rejoin Gilas as a coach tomorrow morning. His doctors have said he can start practicing in a few days. However, he cannot join Gilas as a player because he is not on the list of eligible players.”

The PBA’s Iron Man was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer last March 21, and this resulted in him sitting out the rest of PBA Season 47’s Governors’ Cup.

He was then declared as tumor-free last April 27, and since then has been continuously recovering from his condition.

Recently, he was also named as one of Gilas’ assistant coaches for the upcoming 2023 Asian Games in China later this month.

He will be joining assistant coaches Richard Del Rosario and Jong Uichico, as the trio will help Cone in guiding Gilas in their hunt to reclam Asian basketball gold.

Gilas will open their campaign on September 26 against Bahrain.



