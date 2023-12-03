PBA: Ginebra brings down Terrafirma in Tenorio's return

Ginebra point guard LA Tenorio. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Returning LA Tenorio was given a rousing welcome by Barangay Ginebra, which dished out a 110-99 victory over Terrafirma on Sunday in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

The victory marked Tenorio's return since he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer last March.

But PBA's "Ironman" worked his way back, came in as a starter while inspiring the Gin Kings to their fourth victory in five starts.

The "Tinyente" had six points, three assists and a rebound in 25 minutes of play.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone paid tribute Tenorio for his long journey back to the floor.

“It’s been an incredible journey for LA… He started with a bunch of tears… But he just put his nose to the ground and worked his way back,” said Cone. “We know it was a really arduous journey to get back."



"We missed him, we missed his leadership. It was evident on the floor, we struggled a little bit against their zone and LA stepped up and made two big three pointers to keep us moving. That’s LA.”

Import Tony Bishop topscored for Ginebra with 26 points and 11 rebounds, on top of four assists, two steals, and a block.

Fil-German big man Christian Standhardinger also had a double-double effort of 24 points and 10 rebounds as fellow big man Japeth Aguilar tallied 19 markers and seven boards.

They played minus Scottie Thompson with a bum knee.



Javi Gomez de Liano paced the Dyip with 22 points while Thomas de Thaey had 18.

The Scores:

GINEBRA 110 – Bishop 26, Standhardinger 24, J.Aguilar 19, Malonzo 14, Ahanmisi 10, Tenorio 6, Pinto 6, Pessumal 3, Cu 2, Gumaru 0, R. Aguilar 0, Pringle 0

TERRAFIRMA 99 – Gomez de Liano 22, De Thaey 18, Carino 14, Tiongson 13, Go 10, Holt 7, Ramos 4, Mina 3, Camson 2, Cahilig 2, Calvo 2, ALolino 2, Miller 0

QUARTERS: 25-29, 53-42, 83-68, 110-99