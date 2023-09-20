LA Tenorio giving instructions to Barangay Ginebra players. PBA Images/File.

MANILA — LA Tenorio is now primed to make his much-awaited return to the hardcourt.

After a months-long battle with cancer, the Gilas Pilipinas legend was finally announced cancer-free, with his long-time head coach Tim Cone first confirming the news on Tuesday.

News broke last March 21 that Tenorio was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer, and this resulted in him exiting from the PBA and in basketball overall for an indefinite time.

On Wednesday, the PBA’s Iron Man then wrote on Instagram to spread the good news, saying that he will now be returning to the game that he loves ‘with higher purpose.’

“The past 8 months were really challenging for me and my family. 2023 started off well, [with us] winning the championship, but [I] closed that conference with a groin injury. Who would have known that was God's way of knocking on my door giving me a sign to rest and mind my body. Soon after, I have been nursing a tumor in my colon,” he penned.

“February 2023, for me, marks one of the hardest periods of my life. From not knowing the extent of cancer I have, to facing my wife and children every day knowing I have a life-threatening disease. One thing though I kept constant was God [and] my faith. I drew strength from Him. I entrusted everything to Him, believing everything has a purpose.”

“My journey - from the tests, the surgery, the official diagnosis, to the 12 sessions of chemotherapy - was an experience I will never forget. It's the kind that marks us and gives us a different perspective in life. Just like many other cancer patients, there were bad days, but all I can be grateful for is God gave me the power to continue my life as a father, provider, son, brother, and friend to everyone around me all throughout the journey.”

“September 19, 2023, as I step out of my doctor's clinic with my wife, and as my nurse pulls out my chemo line plugged into my heart for 6 months, I am writing this message to everyone: For those who were my prayer warriors, for those who showed me so much love and support, know that I am forever grateful to all of you.”

“My scan and last test results show no trace of cancer and that the treatment was effective. I am now in remission. Praise God!”

“Now, I am returning to basketball. For my love of the game. This time with a higher purpose.”

“Not as the old LA, but hopefully with the new and better version of myself. I hope I can help inspire people through the game of basketball - that life, winning battles, winning championships - are all more meaningful not because of the end goal but because of the journey.

“I can't wait to touch a basketball once again. This is my story, and I'm ready to enter the next chapter of my life. All this to His Glory.”

Tenorio’s first return to hoops will come at the 19th Asian Games in China where he will be serving as an assistant coach for Cone and Gilas Pilipinas.

Meanwhile, he can also make his PBA return in eight weeks when the league returns for its 48th Season on November 5th.

