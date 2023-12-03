DLSU’s Kevin Quiambao in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Finals, December 3, 2023, at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA (UPDATED) — De La Salle University lives to fight another day.

This, after the Green Archers dominated University of the Philippines, 82-60, in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Finals on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Evan Nelle was all over the place with 12 rebounds, 10 assists, five steals, and four points, while Francis Escandor led DLSU in scoring with 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

Joshua David and CJ Austria also stepped up by delivering 12 and 11 markers, respectively, while newly-crowned MVP Kevin Quiambao posted nine points, 13 rebounds, and one dime.

The Taft cagers banked on their huge second and third quarters as they outscored UP, 41-22, over that span, allowing them to create a lead that grew to as much as 22, 81-60, late in the final frame.

Also aiding the Topex Robinson-mentored squad was their tenacious defense that resulted in UP only converting 20 of their 69 field goal attempts (29.0%).

It was a statement win for La Salle who lost by 30 in Game 1, 97-67.

Meanwhile, leading UP in scoring were CJ Cansino and Malick Diouf who scored 11 each.

Game 1 hero Harold Alarcon chipped in 10 markers.

The Green Archers will enter their first Game 3 since the 2017 Finals wherein they lost against Tab Baldwin, Thirdy Ravena, and the rest of the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

The decider will be on Wednesday at the same venue at 6 PM.

La Salle is hoping to reverse the result of the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup Finals last June wherein after winning 11 straight games en route to the championship, the Fighting Maroons halted their run to rule the preseason tilt.

The Green Archers previously held a nine-game winning streak before their loss in Game 1.

The Scores:

DLSU - 82 -– Escandor 14, David 12, Austria 11, Quiambao 9, M. Phillips 9, Nonoy 8, Macalalag 7, Cortez 6, Nelle 4, B. Phillips 2, Manuel 0, Abadam 0, Policarpio 0.

UP - 60 -– Cansino 11, Diouf 11, Alarcon 10, Lopez 9, Cagulangan 6, Felicilda 6, Torculas 4, Abadiano 3, Belmonte 0, Torres 0, Alter 0, Pablo 0, Gonzales 0, Briones 0.

Quarterscores: 24-27, 44-38, 65-49, 82-60

