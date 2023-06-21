UP reigns over La Salle, clinches FilOil title

The UP Fighting Maroons are FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup champions. Handout.



MANILA -- University of the Philippines reigned over De La Salle University, 87-76, in the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup, Tuesday afternoon in San Juan City.

Mark Belmonte put up 18 points and five rebounds for UP, while Francis Lopez scored 16 points with two dimes.

The Fighting Maroons imposed their presence early in the contest, building an eight-point lead at the end of the first.

It even ballooned to as huge as 21, 71-50, in the 3:53 mark of the third frame after a trey by Belmonte.

Evan Nelle’s three-pointer cut the Green Archers' deficit to nine in the fourth, 85-76, with 57 ticks remaining, but it was the last stand of DLSU as State U kept their foot on the pedal until the final buzzer.