La Salle, San Beda gear up for D-League finals

It will be La Salle vs. San Beda in the PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA – De La Salle University and San Beda University are expecting an all-out battle when they face each other in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup Finals on Thursday.

EcoOil La Salle, who finished with a 5-1 record in the eliminations, would have gotten a better shot at a clean slate if not for Peter Alfaro’s game-winning trey to lift Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda against the defending champions in their earlier match-up, 82-79.

But even sans Michael and Ben Philips during that game, Green Archers' deputy Gian Nazario did not downplay the Red Lions’ win and shared that he expects the series to go the distance.

“I’m not going to take away na we were shorthanded [when they beat us]. But at the same time, we have to give credit to San Beda. The respect I have for coach Yuri [Escueta] and what he was able to put in sa kultura ng San Beda at Marinerong Pilipino speaks a lot,” he said on Tuesday during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“Best of three. Hanggang Game Three.”

Green Archers star Kevin Quiambao also shared how he is looking forward to winning the title even after he was hailed as one of the top contenders to win the MVP Award.

“For me grateful akong makasama sa [MVP] list. [Pero] gusto ko ring mag-champion. Main goal naman is to win the championship,” said Quiambao.

His fellow MVP contender, Jacob Cortez, also shared the sentiments of wanting to win the title, in turn dethroning La Salle, which was coincidentally the school of his father, the ‘Cool Cat’ Mike Cortez.

“I think everyone wants to be a champion. I think that’s the main goal. The MVP is just like a bonus,” said Cortez.

Cortez’s coach Ralph Penuela on the other hand mirrored Nazario’s comments, sharing that he expects the series will be needing a decider to crown the champion.

“(Magiging) dikit ang laban. Yun naman yung gustong makita natin, ‘di ba. For sure, ang La Salle magpe-prepare din naman. So kami ‘rin,” he said,

The former Red Lion also bared that even coming into the Finals as the top seed, San Beda is not looking at it as an advantage.

“We’re coming in this finals with the mindset of an underdog kasi sobrang laking bagay nung Philips sa roster ng La Salle. Yung energy na binibigay nila, yung leadership na nai-imbibe nila sa team,” he said while also mentioning the Philips’ stint with Gilas resulting in their prior absence.

Game 1 of the series is set on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.