MANILA – Kacey Dela Rosa of Ateneo Blue Eagles was officially crowned the Most Valuable Player of UAAP Season 86 women's basketball on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

She tallied 83.857 statistical points at the end of Season 86 eliminations, only 1.857 higher than FEU’s Josee Kaputu who got 82.0 SPs.

Dela Rosa averaged 19.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.5 steals in the season, towing Ateneo Blue Eagles to a Final 4 berth.

Asked about her reaction to nabbing this season's top plum, Dela Rosa said she is happy, but the team's goal is to win the title.

"Masaya, bonus lang 'to na individual award ko," she said in an interview with reporters. "Ang goal kasi namin nila coach, mag-champion talaga."

Meanwhile, the future is bright for the women's basketball team of UP Fighting Maroons as Favour Onoh has been officially named the league's top rookie.

Onoh finished fourth in the statistical points race with 72.714 SPs, but league rules prevented her from being officially listed in the Mythical Five.

She has already set her eyes on the best award in Season 87 – to be MVP.

"I'm thankful for this award because this is my first year and this is my first season. I worked for it, all the extra work really paid off," Onoh said. "I'm very excited that I won this award, the Rookie of the Year. Hoping to be the MVP next season."

Joining Dela Rosa in the Mythical Team were:

Josee Kaputu, Far Eastern University

Kent Pastrana, University of Santo Tomas

Junize Calago, Ateneo de Manila University

Tantoy Ferrer, University of Santo Tomas

Kaputu averaged 21.93 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 1.57 steals per game to amass 82.0 SPs.

Pastrana, the UAAP Season 82 Rookie of the Year and Mythical Team member when she was still with De La Salle University, averaged 17.64 points, 5.64 rebounds, 2.29 assists, and 3.0 steals per game.

Meanwhile, Calago, a sophomore guard who just like Dela Rosa came from Chiang Kai Shek, averaged 14.21 points, 8.36 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.07 steals in the elimination round.

Finally, Ferrer, the UAAP Season 81 Rookie of the Year and a graduating forward, put up numbers of 12.0 points, 7.07 rebounds, 2.79 assists, and 2.29 steals per game.

