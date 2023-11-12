UAAP: Ateneo women complete Final 4 cast

Ateneo center Kacey dela Rosa. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University punched its ticket to the Final 4 of the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament on Sunday.

This, after the Blue Eagles dismissed the also-ran Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws, 79-66, at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Blue Eagles hiked their record to 8-4 and stayed in the running for a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals. The University of the Philippines and the University of Santo Tomas are at joint second place with 9-3 slates -- just a game ahead of Ateneo.

The result also formally eliminated De La Salle University from semis contention. The Lady Archers have a 5-7 win-loss record, not enough to chase Ateneo with just two games left. They will face each other on Wednesday.

"That was our initial goal, to make the Final Four so we made the last bus... Last year, we were just happy to make the Final Four but now, we're looking forward to more," said Ateneo head coach LA Mumar.

Ahead by just nine after the third period, Sarah Makanjuola, Aishie Solis, and Junize Calago teamed up in the Blue Eagles' strong start in the fourth, highlighted by Kacey Dela Rosa's coast-to-coast and-one move, to establish a commanding 19-point lead with 4:54 left in the game.

Dela Rosa, the top MVP candidate after the first round, delivered a masterpiece of 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting from the field to go with 12 rebounds and three blocks.

"Siguro huwag lang kami makuntento kung nasaan kami ngayon. Push pa kasi we're really going talaga sa championship," said the Season 85 Rookie of the Year.

Makanjuola added 14 points and 16 rebounds, while guards Sandra Villacruz and Calago had complete games for the Blue Eagles. The former tallied 13 points, five assists, and four rebounds, while the latter contributed 11 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.

The Lady Tamaraws absorbed their fourth-straight loss to slide down to 3-9. They will play the Growling Tigresses on Wednesday as well.

Joann Nagma had a career game of 18 points on a 9-of-11 clip from the field in the losing cause, while Shane Salvani and Jaina Del Prado produced 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Josee Kaputu, FEU's Congolese big, battled foul trouble early on, committing three fouls in the first quarter, but still managed to get 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Scores:

Ateneo 79 –Dela Rosa 27, Makanjoula 14, Villacruz 13, Calago 11, Solis 7, Gastador 4, Joson 3, Nieves 0, Eufemanio 0, Angala 0, Cancio 0, Tan 0, Malaga 0, Chan 0, Fetalvero 0.

FEU 66 – Nagma 18, Kaputu 13, Salvani 12, Del Prado 10, Manguiat 5, Aquino 2, Paras 2, Ong 2, Dela Torre 2, Delos Santos 0, Pasilang 0, Lopez 0, Caringal 0.

Quarterscores: 25-19, 39-29, 59-51, 79-66.

