UAAP: La Salle women shock UP to stay in Final 4 hunt

The De La Salle Lady Archers. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- De La Salle University remains in contention for a Final 4 spot in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament after a 75-71 upset of the University of the Philippines on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

After a 1-6 start to the tournament, the Lady Archers have now won four of their last six games to improve to a 5-7 win-loss record. They are 2.5 games behind archrivals Ateneo de Manila University for the fourth and last spot in the semifinals.

"For us, it's just staying alive and fighting for survival in this year’s UAAP," said La Salle coach Cholo Villanueva. "That's the mentality that we had coming into the game."

"It showed especially down the stretch when UP was making a run, but we hit timely baskets and we made the winning-impact plays down the stretch. That’s why we were able to win the game," he added.

But La Salle's destiny is not in their hands. If the Blue Eagles defeat the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws on Sunday, they will clinch the Final 4 berth.

Even with the loss, UP is already assured of a place in the Final 4 along with National University and the University of Santo Tomas. But the defeat dropped the Fighting Maroons to 9-3 -- just half-a-game ahead of the Tigresses for second place.

It was sweet revenge for the Lady Archers as they previously lost to the Fighting Maroons 65-61 in the first round last October 18.

After UP’s Nigerian center Favour Onoh leveled the game at 66-all with five minutes left, Bea Dalisay, Bettina Binaohan, and Chuchi Paraiso rallied La Salle, giving their side a 73-66 cushion with 1:59 to go in the contest.

A Kaye Pesquera triple brought the deficit down to four points, and UP forced La Salle into an eight-second violation in their next possession -- leading Onoh to further trim the lead to two points, 73-71, with 1:23 to play.

But Onoh missed her next basket, and Paraiso iced the game with a jumper to give La Salle a four-point edge with 40 seconds remaining.

Lee Sario led the Lady Archers with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists. Binaohan contributed 15 points, nine assists, six rebounds, and two steals for La Salle while Paraiso chipped in 12 points, eight rebounds, and two assists and Dalisay scored 10 points and also had five rebounds and four assists.

Onoh led UP with 23 points, 24 rebounds, and five blocks while Acrissa Maw got 11 points and eight rebounds. Louna Ozar, the leading Rookie of the Year candidate after the first round, was limited to just seven points behind 2-of-8 shooting.

The scores:

DLSU 75 – Sario 19, Binaohan 15, Paraiso 12, Dalisay 10, San Juan 8, Dela Paz 7, Mendoza 4, Sunga 0, Delos Reyes 0.

UP 71 – Onoh 23, Maw 11, Vingno 9, Pesquera 8, Ozar 7, Sanchez 6, Domingo 3, Lozada 3, Bariquit 1, Tapawan 0, Godez 0, Jimenez 0.

Quarterscores: 16-24, 40-37, 62-59, 75-71