UAAP: Lady Bulldogs near semis bonus after rout of UE

NU's Angel Surada puts up a shot against UE in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament on November 11, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- League-leading National University leaned on a balanced effort to take down University of the East, 75-57, in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

It was the ninth straight win for the Lady Bulldogs, who improved to 11-1. With the result, they are assured of at least a playoff for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4.

Meanwhile, the already-eliminated Lady Warriors fell to 0-12 in the season. This was also its 35th straight defeat dating back to Season 82.

"It's always tough to play a team that has no pressure coming into the game and that's UE for today. I'm glad that we conducted ourselves today better than we played against La Salle and UST because we are all asking for our players’ consistency in our game," said NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan.

A 7-0 blast to end the second quarter gave NU full control of the ball game, 41-24, and they cruised to victory from there.

No Lady Bulldog played more than 18 minutes as Dimaunahan used all 15 women in their roster, with all but one scoring at least two points. Angel Surada led NU's balanced offense with 11 points and six rebounds.

"Para makuha namin yung goal namin which is yung championship, dapat together kami kapag naglalaro kasi the past few games medyo hindi kami consistent. We really need to play together as one," Surada said.

Marylene Solis had nine points as well while Maymay Canuto, Pringle Fabruada, and Camille Clarin also delivered eight points apiece. Before this game, Solis, a sophomore guard out of Chiang Kai Shek, averaged just 4.0 points.

The Lady Bulldogs displayed their dominance in the paint, scoring 42 against the Lady Warriors' 24. They also got more than half of their points from the bench with 43 of their 75.

Kamba Kone had her best game for UE this season with 21 points and 18 rebounds, while Paulina Anastacio and Trixie Burgos got 12 points each.

The Scores:

NU 75 – Surada 11, Solis 9, Canuto 8, Fabruada 8, Clarin 8, Pingol 6, Betanio 5, Konateh 5, Berberabe 3, Cayabyab 3, Ico 3, Bartolo 2, Alterado 2, Talas 2, Alcantara 0.

UE 57 – Kone 21, Anastacio 12, Burgos 12, Dela Rosa 3, Lorena 3, Ruiz 2, Paule 2, Pedregosa 2, Ronquillo 0, Lumibao 0, Delig 0, Yanez 0.

Quarterscores: 24-11, 41-24, 60-41, 75-57

