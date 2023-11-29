Ateneo’s Kacey Dela Rosa. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — Kacey dela Rosa of the Ateneo Blue Eagles will be crowned as the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament MVP.

The 6-foot Dela Rosa tallied 83.857 statistical points (SPs), which was 1.857 higher than FEU’s Josee Kaputu who got 82.0 SPs.

The Atenean put up 19.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.5 steals, and was vital in the Blue Eagles’ fourth-place finish with an 8-6 record.

Dela Rosa, who was last year’s Rookie of the Year, is the first Blue Eagle who won the league’s top individual women’s basketball plum since Cassy Tioseco’s back-to-back awards in 2006 and 2007.

On the other hand, aside from Dela Rosa and Kaputu, UST’s Kent Pastrana (77.714 SPs), Ateneo’s Junize Calago (70.714 SPs), and Growling Tigress Tantoy Ferrer (68.571 SPs) complete Season 86’s Mythical Five.

Meanwhile, UP Fighting Maroon star Favour Ohno is the league’s top rookie this season.

She finished with 72.714 SPs which actually puts her as the fourth-ranked player after the elimination round, but league rules prevented her from being officially listed in the Mythical Five.