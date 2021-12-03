MRT-Negros hacked a come-from-behind win over Sabong International Spikers (SIS) to grab fifth place in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League on Friday at the Aquamarine Recreational Center in Lipa City, Batangas.

The Christian Marcelino-led MRT-Negros won 20-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21, 15-5 against their regional rivals.

Marcelino had 16 points and eight digs as the Negros Occidental-based squad ended its campaign with two straight wins.

Rallying from a 1-2 set deficit, MRT-Negros reasserted its might over its opponents from Negros Oriental, which they also defeated on opening day in five sets.

“It’s an honor to play in this kind of league. I’m very proud of my team. It’s a good experience for us,” said coach Ralph Savelleno, whose MRT-Negros is the youngest squad in the tournament with an average age of 21.

“We dedicate this game to our player who passed away last night (Thursday), Mike Beronio, our aspiring MRT-Negros player,” he added.

A Colegio de San Agustin-Bacolod standout, Beronio died in a motorcycle accident in Bacolod City at the age of 24.



