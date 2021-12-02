Screenshot from Puso Pilipinas YouTube channel

MRT-Negros punctuated Basilan’s campaign at the inaugural PNVF Men’s Champions League after beating the Steel Spikers in straight sets, 25-20, 25-18, 25-20, in the classification phase in Lipa City, Batangas Thursday.

MRT-Negros leaned on Jian Salarzon and Christian Marcelino to advance to the battle for fifth place on December 3 against the Sabong International Spikers.

The Steel Spikers, on the other hand, ended their PNVF journey without a victory for a seventh-place finish.

Down by six in the third frame, Basilan tried to keep their opponents at bay with a string of points capped by a block by Razzel Palisoc, 14-17.

But MRT-Negros capitalized on the unforced errors of the Steel Spikers for 21-15 lead. After a quick hit and an off-the-block spike the Visayan squad finished the match with a crosscourt hit from John Pedroso, 25-20.

In the second set, MRT-Negros pulled away in the middle as Basilan committed a series of service errors followed by powerful hits from Salarzon, 22-16.

Salarzon and Pedroso ended the second frame with a checkball and a through-the-block spike, respectively.

MRT-Negros finished the preliminary round with a 1-2 win-loss card, tied with Global Remit and Sabong International. However, they lost in the quotient system and relegated in the classification round.

Basilan dropped its two games in Pool A, letting the Go for Gold-Air Force and Manileño Spikers move to the semifinals.

