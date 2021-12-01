Global Remit took the last semifinals spot in the PNVF Champions League. PNVF photo.



Global Remit played its best game just in time to claim the last semifinals spot in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League.

After losing their first two assignments in Pool B, Global Remit came alive on Wednesday to sweep MRT-Negros, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23, at the Aquamarine Recreational Center.

The three-set win allowed Global Remit to secure the second seed in their group, behind the unbeaten Team Dasma Monarchs (3-0). Global Remit actually finished in a triple-tie with MRT-Negros and the Sabong International Spikers, with all three teams finishing at 1-2.

Global Remit and Sabong International were tied with four points, but it was Global Remit (1.000) that had a better quotient than the young Spikers (0.714).

They thus set up a semifinals showdown against powerhouse Go for Gold-Air Force Aguilas on Friday.

Global Remit showed its poise in the endgame against the younger MRT-Negros squad, particularly in the third set when they recovered from a slow start and held off a late charge by their foes.

From a 20-all tie, Global Remit won four of the next five rallies to move to match point, 24-21. MRT-Negros did not help its cause as an unforced error put Global Remit on the brink of victory.

But the young team did not go away quietly. Jet Nonoy and Jian Salarzon fired back-to-back attacks to make it a one-point match, 24-23, and force Global Remit into a timeout.

Global Remit would not be denied, as team captain Joeven dela Vega checked an attack off the Negros blockers to wrap up the win.

The loss relegated MRT-Negros to the classification phase, as they will play the Basilan Steel Spikers on Thursday.

