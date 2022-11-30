The Zamboanga Valientes 25U squad. From the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Facebook page

Former Gilas U18 star Rhayann Amsali will spearhead the Zamboanga Valientes in the VisMin Super Cup 25U competition which is set to unfold on Wednesday.

The games which will take place in Ipil Zamboanga Sibugay from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 before they move court to Zamboanga City on Dec. 2 to 3.

Among the teams competing aside from the Valiantes are the Mindanao Zamboanga Sibugay Warriors, Isabela Basilan PIrates, and Misor Mariners RCC.

The competition seeks to showcase the best talents 25 and under from the south.

"Dahil sa success noong VisMin last season, nag-request ang mga 25U naman ang i-feature. At talagang mga homegrown talaga to. Kaya exciting 'to," said VisMin commissioner Cris Bautista.

Making up the Valientes squad are mainstays Denver Cadiz, Job Alcantara, Nash Omar, Nurber Muktimar, Rassiem Bola, and Amsali.

Calling the shots is coach by Bobedick Delos Santos.

The first game on Wenesday will feature the Basilan pirates versus the Misor Mariners at Capitol Gym in Ipil at 6 pm. This will be followed by the 7:30 pm game between the Sibugay Warriors and the Zamboanga Valientes.