Basketball fans crowded the Summit Centre in Zamboanga City to watch the Valientes-Mavs game. Handout photo

Close to 12,000 spectators witnessed the "Dayo" game between the Zamboanga Valientes and Mavs Phenomenal Basketball last week.

The Summit Centre in Zamboanga City was filled to the rafters with more than 3,000 more fans crowded outside the venue just to watch the game.

There was a commotion between fans before the start of the game, but security immediately stepped in paving the way for a trouble-free match.

The Mavs, which gained popularity through YouTube with more than 2.6 million followers, won the match, 85-66.

Fans who watched the game were happy and it looks like more teams are looking forward to visit the Valientes' stomping grounds, according to organizers.

The Valientes, supported by sports patron Rolando Junie Navarro, featured the likes of Zamboanga hoop stars Gino Jumaoas, Denver Cadiz, Job Alantara, Das Esa, Jonathan Belorio and Jonathan Parreno.

The team, owned by Cory Navarro and Mike Valenzuela, was coached by Joseph Romarate.

The "Dayo" event was also backed by Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe, Vice Mayor Pinpin Rareja, and Councilors Vino Guingona and Boday Cabato.

