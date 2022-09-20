Basketball: Mavs, Valientes to clash in Zamboanga City

Participants in the "Dayo Series" with Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe. Photo courtesy of RNJ Navarro

Basketball fans in Zamboanga City are in for a treat on Tuesday evening.

This as the long-awaited clash between the Zamboanga Valientes and Youtube sensation Mavs Phenomenal will push through at Summit Center in Zamboanga City.

The clash, which will feature Zamboanga hoop stars like Gino Jumaoas, Denver Cadiz, Job Alantara, Das Esa, and Jonathan Parreno, took two years in the making.

The Mavs have gained popularity through YouTube with more than 2.6 million followers.

Tickets for the the game are now sold out.

Whoever wins the ultimate "Dayo" game takes home P100,000 cash.

The game takes place on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

