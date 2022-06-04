Zamboanga Valientes MLV pulled off an upset against top seed Shoot it Dragons Thailand to secure a playoff spot in the International 3x3 Thailand Super League in Central Ayutthaya District.

Led by Reed Juntilla, the Valientes shocked the host team, 21-16, for their third victory.

Former PBL MVP Juntilla made the most damage from the perimeter area, knocking down a total of 4 shots from beyond the arc.

Also making up the Valientes are Juan Gomez de liano, import Issa Gaye and Zamboanguenos Das Esa and Denver Cadiz.

The Valientes, who also won the the Champions League Basketball Australia 5-on-5 title, beat Kaga Basketball India and Sniper X Thailand prior to clobbering Shoot it Dragons.

Their Thailand campaign is supported by Globalport, Go for Gold, Gaisano Capital, and MLV Accounting.