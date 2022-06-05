The Valientes might face one of the two Japanese teams in the finals. Handout

Zamboanga Valientes MLV tripped Hi-Tech Bangkok, 17-12, on Sunday to barrel its way to the semifinals of the Thailand 3x3 Super League in Central Ayutthaya District.

Composed of former national pool member Juan Gomez de Liano, former Philippine Basketball League MVP Reed Juntilla, African import Issa Gaye and homegrown Das Esa, the Valientes will be pitted against the Luang Prabang team of Laos.

The Laotian team boasts 2 African imports, according to Rolando Navarro Jr., who has been taking care of the Valientes' needs since they started training back home.

Prior to reaching the semis, the Valientes shocked top-seeded Thai team Shoot It Dragons, 21-16, on Saturday to compile a 3-1 record in the international event.

They lost to Tokyo Dime via overtime in the opener but rebounded with a victory over India Kaga.

Zamboanga is the lone Philippine team left following the ouster of Pretty Huge Pilipinas. Led by former PBA import Jay Washington, Pretty Huge yielded to Tokyo Dime, 21-15.

The other semifinal tussle pits Tokyo Dime against Saitama, another Japanese team.

Zamboanga Valientes is being supported by Go for Gold, GlobalPort, Gaisano Capital, MLV Accounting, FTW and Cory Navarro.