The Zamboanga Valientes. Handout photo

Zamboanga Valientes will be joining the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) Invitational this January 2023.

The Valientes, managed by sports patron Rolando Junie Navarro, will be fielding 5 homegrown players and 3 imports to reinforce their international campaign.

Already included in the roster are Rudy Lingganay, Jeff Bernardo, and Mugsy Bogues-like Denver Cadiz.

Navarro revealed they are also planning to sign former PBA player Sol Mercado and former UP Maroon Fil-Am Zav Lucero.



The ABL will be making its much-awaited return with its 11th season through the Invitational Tournament Series 2023 following a 3-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Zamboanga has produced several well-known and successful athletes including Olympic gold medalist weightlifting heroine Hidilyn Diaz, bronze medalist boxer Eumir Marcial and basketball stars Mark Barroca, Mike Tolomia and RR Garcia.

The Valientes, founded by the late Lando Navarro, is owned by by CEO Cory Navarro and Mike Valenzuela of MLV Accounting.

Among its successful cagers include Jonathan Parreno, Gino Jumaoas and Arouf Julkipli.

The Valientes have previously competed in several leagues including Liga Pilipinas, Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup and the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

They also fielded 3X3 teams in Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas and PBA 3X3.