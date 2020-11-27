Basketball: Thirdy Ravena tests positive for COVID-19, says team

【Important Notice】



— 三遠ネオフェニックス🐤🔥San-En NEOPHOENIX (@NEO_PHOENIX) November 27, 2020

Thirdy Ravena has tested positive for the novel coronavirus 19.

According to an announcement made by his Japan B. league team, San-en NeoPhoenix, the former UAAP star had a 38.2 degree fever and sore throat on Thursday.

He reported to the Toyohashi City Health Center and immediately took a PCR test.

The test result came out the following day.

"As of 10 o'clock on the 27th, Ravena's body temperature had dropped to 36.9 ° C, his sore throat had subsided, and his sense of taste and smell was normal," the report said.

Ravena is receiving medical treatment at home.

Prior to the positive result, Ravena and the rest of the club, including staff and NeoPhoenix employees, underwent a unified PCR test on Monday.

All of them got negative results the next day.

"Currently, we are working with the Toyohashi City Public Health Center to identify close contacts," according to the team report.