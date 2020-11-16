Thirdy Ravena is 'full package,' says San-En coach

Thirdy Ravena has impressed his coach in San-En NeoPhoenix, even though the team has struggled. B.LEAGUE photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite the struggles of San-En NeoPhoenix in the B.League, the performances of Thirdy Ravena have impressed the team's head coach.

Ravena, the team's Asian import, has not quite turned San-En's fortunes around as they only have a 1-4 win-loss record with him in the fold. Nonetheless, coach Branislav Vićentić is full of praise for the Filipino youngster, who joined the NeoPhoenix just earlier this month.

Speaking with former PBA commissioner Noli Eala on "Power and Play," Vićentić said Ravena was a perfect fit for the style that he wanted the NeoPhoenix to play.

"I like uptempo playing basketball, I like a lot of offenses, a lot of defenses. I don't want to play this low possession basketball. I think it's kind of basketball that will fit professionally for Thirdy Ravena," said the Serbian coach.

Ravena, a three-time UAAP champion with Ateneo de Manila University, decided to bet on himself rather than enter the PBA Rookie Draft last year. He opted to pursue opportunities abroad, eventually choosing to play in Japan despite getting offers from Italy and Australia.

He opened his NeoPhoenix account on November 7, putting up 13 points, two rebounds, and two assists in an 83-82 win over Shimane.

While they have lost their next four games, Vićentić still has nothing but praise for how Ravena has been playing.

"He's (a) highly energetic guy, he's very skilled. He had a good skill coach before me, a good basketball coach before me, so he can play back to the basket, he's vertical, he is very athletic, good shot," he said.

"So, he's (the) full package," Vićentić added.

The only thing missing from Ravena's arsenal, the coach said, is experience in playing professional basketball. While Ravena has established himself as one of the best collegiate players in the Philippines, this is just his first time playing as a pro -- and doing so away from home.

In this regard, Vićentić said he and San-En are ready to help.

"I'm just a little concerned about the pressure on Thirdy's back, and can he handle that. You know, we're all supportive here and we'll support him all the way," he said.

"We're not supposed to forget that he's a young guy, and you know, he's a really big star in the Philippines so I understand that," he added. "So, I'm gonna be here for giving him advice whenever he needs, even if he don't ask, I will give him advice -- how to overcome those situations."

Vićentić said he offered Ravena some advice before his San-En debut -- "Don't try to impress everybody on the first game." The coach was glad to see Ravena shake off nerves to put together a solid performance, and noted that he was even better in their succeeding games.

Ravena struggled mightily against Tokyo in their fourth game, scoring just four points, before bouncing back the next day with 13 points and five rebounds in a defeat.

For Vićentić, the ups and downs are to be expected.

"Nobody's career is going straight up," he said. "Everybody struggles a little bit, from time to time. So that's why we are here to help him and every single player in our team."

With Ravena's tools and skillset, however, Vićentić expects that his player can only improve -- and in the process, help the NeoPhoenix improve as well.

"The level of things that I'm asking from my players is high. So there is a lot of tactical things that I want my players to do. Right now he's adjusting on those demands, let's call it like that. But his potential is great," said Vićentić.

"His basketball potential is great. I put in the whole package -- intelligence, basketball intelligence, athleticism, skills. This is whole package," he added.

"So I think he's great, really. We just need to continue working with him, encouraging him."

Related video: