Basketball: Thirdy on Japan league 1st game — Happy, but can still be better

Three-time UAAP Finals Most Valuable Player Thirdy Ravena was delighted with his Japan B. League debut, where he helped San-En NeoPhoenix secured a slim 83-82 victory over Shimane Susanoo Magic at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium on Saturday.

Despite coming off an 8-month hiatus from competitive basketball, Ravena scored 13 points, including a two-handed slam early on.

"I'm very thankful for all of the supporters who watched," said Ravena following the match. "To the Filipinos maraming salamat and to the Japanese community I want to thank you for the warm welcome."

"As you can see I still have a lot to improve on especially my conditioning I was pretty tired. But I'm very happy that the team won that was a great game."

The former Blue Eagles star was a welcome addition for NeoPhoenix, which has been languishing in the standings.

They will next take on 3-peat seeking Alvark Tokyo on Sunday at Matsue City General Gymnasium.

"Honestly, I don't know what to expect (tomorrow), definitely there's gonna be adjustments from the opponents. We'll just see," he said.

"Whatever it takes. If I have to drive, rebound, shoot, I'll do it."

Ravena is be the first-ever player signed by the B. League’s Asian Player Quota.

San-En coach Branislav Vićentić said Ravena was an important piece in NeoPhoenix's campaign.

"He was under pressure his first professional game, but he showed everything," Vićentić said.