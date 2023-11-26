Sarina Bolden (8) of the Philippines during their match against Vietnam for the ASEAN Football Federation Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila on July 15, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Filipinas striker Sarina Bolden had a debut to remember for the Newcastle Jets, just a few hours after the A-League club announced her signing.

Newcastle signed Bolden for the remainder of the A-League season on Sunday, and in the same day, she grabbed a brace in a thrilling 4-3 triumph over Canberra United at McKellar Park.

The Jets gave up an early goal to Michelle Heyman but Bolden found the back of the net in the fifth minute to equalize. Matildas star Emily van Egmond then gave Newcastle the lead in the 13th.

It was a cool finish for Bolden, who was played through by van Egmond and calmly slotted past Canberra 'keeper Chloe Lincoln for the goal.

A strike by Vesna Milivojević levelled the match in the 58th, but Bolden grabbed her second just three minutes later to put the visitors ahead once more.

Lauren Allan made it 4-2 in the 81st before Milivojević pulled one back for the hosts at the death.

Newcastle was able to hold on for three points, however, giving them seven points in six matches so far in the 2023-24 season.

Bolden, 27, played for the Western Sydney Wanderers last season in the A-League, with one goal in 10 games.

She has been a huge star for the Philippine women's national football team, with 28 international goals including their first -- and only -- goal in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup earlier this year against New Zealand.

