Sarina Bolden scores PH's first ever World Cup goal

Philippines' forward #07 Sarina Bolden (3L) celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 25, 2023. Marty Melville, AFP



Sarina Bolden made history for the Philippines on Tuesday as she scored the country's first-ever goal in the FIFA Women's World Cup at the Sky Stadium.

Bolden put the Filipinas ahead of co-host New Zealand in the 24th minute, heading in a cross past goal-keeper Victoria Esson.

The goal gave the Filipinas a 1-0 lead and triggered wild celebrations among the Philippine community at the venue in Wellington.

New Zealand had dominated possession for most of the first half but the Filipinas were rewarded for their hard work when Sara Eggesvik won a free kick inside the Football Ferns' half.

Angie Beard sent a long ball into the box that was briefly cleared by New Zealand, but Eggesvik controlled possession and sent in a cross that Bolden rose highest to meet.