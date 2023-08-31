Watch more News on iWantTFC

From soccer to baseball, it was one field to another for Filipino-American Sarina Bolden.

She was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the San Francisco Giants’ Filipino Heritage Night game against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

"When I heard that they were interested in me doing this, I was like, are you serious?" said Bolden. "Only people of high caliber, like celebrities do this stuff and I do not consider myself one of those. So, I can't even believe I'm here being asked to do that."

Bolden made history in July as she scored the Philippines' first-ever goal at the FIFA Women's World Cup against New Zealand.

Said Bolden of her journey: "Seeing a lot of the highs and lows to make it to the world stage, to be in the World Cup, to win a game, score the first goal it was just amazing. But it would not have been possible without the support of Filipinos around the world.”

The ceremonial first pitch was not the only recognition Bolden received at the ballpark.

Fil-Am Marjan Philhour presented Bolden a proclamation from San Francisco Mayor London Breed which declares Aug. 28 annually as "Sabrina Bolden Day," in honor of her achievements.

“It’s an honor to represent the Philippines but also to come and represent the Bay Area and FilAms as well," Bolden said. "It's really special. And I know my family is really proud of me and I'm just glad I'm able to share it.”

Her parents, Robert and Sherry Bolden, said they are overjoyed at what their daughter has accomplished and how she has become a role model to many people.

"She worked really hard for it," Sherry said. "I always say, it's like icing on the cake. You work hard, things happen. So, I'm just proud of her and proud to be Filipino. It just feels great.”

Since 2008, the Giants have celebrated Filipino Heritage Night through cultural performances and a special giveaway.

This year, the giveaway was a "Barong" style T-shirt designed by Philippine-based artist Taipan Lucero.

The Giants defeated the Reds, 4-1, in during the game.