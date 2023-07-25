'Rest is history': Bolden relives golden moment vs. New Zealand

Sarina Bolden of the Philippines celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, July 25, 2023. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

Sarina Bolden will forever be remembered as the scorer of the Philippines' first-ever goal in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The striker nodded in a superb cross from Sara Eggesvik in the 24th minute to put the Filipinas ahead against co-host New Zealand, Tuesday afternoon at the Sky Stadium in Wellington.

It was a tough goal for Bolden who was well-marked by both CJ Bott and Katie Bowen. New Zealand goal-keeper Victoria Esson actually got her hands on the ball, but bobbled the catch and allowed the goal.

"Beautiful cross," Bolden said after the match, praising the service by Eggesvik. "Just for me, just heading down the ball. I've been told that over and over, as a striker -- head the ball down, head the ball down."

"This time it went in, it was in our favor, and the rest is history," she added.

It's another significant goal for Bolden, who also converted the penalty against Chinese-Taipei in the AFC Women's Asian Cup last year that sealed the Filipinas' place in the World Cup. The striker has 22 goals for her country since making her debut in 2018.

The Filipinas held on for a 1-0 victory -- their first-ever triumph at the World Cup. The Philippines is also the first debutante nation to win in this year's tournament, and the first debutante nation to score a goal.

Eggesvik, who was credited with the assist on Bolden's historic goal, could not help but be emotional after the match. The Fil-Norwegian midfielder had struggled against Switzerland in the Filipinas' first match, but against New Zealand, she would win the free kick that paved the way for Bolden's header.

"I remember getting the ball and just crossing it … I can't believe it," said Eggesvik. "It was an amazing header from Sarina, she beat like three defenders, if I'm remembering correctly."

"I'm so glad, this was a team effort," she added.

The historic win kept the Filipinas' hopes of advancing to the knockout stages alive, helped along by Switzerland and Norway's goalless draw later in the day. As it stands, they have three points from two matches -- the same as New Zealand.

Bolden expressed her gratitude to those who cheered them on in the match, as well as those who supported from afar.

"It's been a long ride, it's been a long journey. I'm just glad we were able to get this win for you all. From people back home in the Philippines, I hope you guys are happy and proud of us. We did this for you guys, and for Filipinos globally and around the world, thank you so much for your support," she said.

