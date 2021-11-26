Boxing: Ed Picson elected as next ABAP chief

Former broadcaster Ed Picson has been elected as the successor of Ricky Vargas as president of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP).

This comes following the country's three-medal haul in the recent Tokyo Olympics.

Picson, ABAP's executive director, was chosen as the new federation's president following its regular elections which was conducted online on Thursday.

Vargas himself nominated Picson to take his place.

“I am honored to turn the baton over to Ed as my successor. He is the most qualified and deserving for the position,” Vargas said in a statement.

“I am confident he will bring ABAP to the next level.”

Vargas' leadership saw three Filipino boxers win medals in the recent Tokyo Olympics.

Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam won silver medals, while Eumir Marcial got a bronze.

Also elected were Deputy House Speaker Robbie Puno as vice president and former congressman Raul Daza as vice chairman.