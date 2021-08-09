Sena Irie of Japan celebrates after winning her fight against Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines. Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters.

MANILA, Philippines -- Fresh off a second place finish in the women's featherweight division in the Tokyo Olympics, Nesthy Petecio is looking forward to competing in the Southeast Asian Games and the Asian Games next year.

Petecio, along with the Philippine boxing team, is on her way back to the Philippines after their campaign in the Tokyo Olympics, where the Davaoeña took the silver in women's featherweight.

She hopes to get some time to rest before turning her attentions to their next competitions.

"Gusto ko po muna i-enjoy po kung ano nakuha ko po ngayon," Petecio said in a press conference after her loss to Japan's Sena Irie in the featherweight final.

"Siguro po, pahinga po muna saglit po, kasi kailangan din po ng rest ng katawan po naman," she added. "Kung ano pong sabihin ng coaches namin, mga boss po namin, anytime naman po, 'pag sinabi nilang balik sa training, alam naman po nilang babalik talaga kami."

But already, Petecio said she is keeping the SEA Games and the Asian Games in mind.

The SEA Games were originally set to be held in Vietnam this November but has been postponed to 2022, while the Asiad is scheduled for September 10 to 25, 2022 in Hangzhou, China.

"'Yung SEA Games po, lagi ko pong iniisip 'yun, Asian Games po, hindi po nawawala po sa akin," Petecio assured. "SEA Games, Asian Games, at sa darating na Olympics po ulit sa Paris, 'yun po ang iniisip ko."

Petecio controversially crashed out in the first round of the Asian Games in 2018, but made up for it with a banner campaign in 2019 where she won a world championship as well as the gold medal in the SEA Games.

She went on to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games via her rankings, and became the first Filipina to win an Olympic medal in boxing.

The 29-year-old Petecio vowed that she and the rest of the boxing team will be ready when they are called back to action by the national team coaches and ABAP leadership.

"Ang makakapag-decide po niyan, 'yung mga coaches po namin," Petecio said when asked about their timeline. "Sila (ABAP secretary-general) Sir Ed Picson po ang magsasabi kung ilang araw po or buwan or weeks po ang ibibigay nilang rest po sa amin."

"Kasi hindi naman po kami pwedeng mag-decide na, sir ganito po 'yung gusto naming kahaba na pahiga. So sila po ang nakakaalam po, pati mga coaches," she added. "Maga-antay pa po kami ng advice nila Sir Ed at mga coaches. Pagpaplanuhan pa po, pag-uusapan pa po."

